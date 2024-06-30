Swansea City eye up former Cardiff City man after impressive season

Swansea City are eyeing up Oxford United ace Mark Harris in their striker hunt, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon

Swansea City and Oxford United will both be playing Championship football next season after the U’s sealed promotion from League One via the play-offs.

Des Buckingham’s side defeated Bolton Wanderers in the final after besting Peterborough United over two legs. It sees them embark on an exciting new chapter, but an important summer window lies in wait before the campaign gets underway.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

A key player in Josh Murphy has already been lost with Portsmouth snapping him up at the end of his deal. Now, another star attacker is attracting admiring glances.

Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon has said that Welsh forward Mark Harris is the subject of interest from Championship rivals Swansea City.

Luke Williams is keen to bolster his attacking options and after a strong first season with Oxford United, Harris is one on the radar. Over 55 games, the 25-year-old notched 19 goals and four assists in the best campaign of his career to date.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

An old rival

Swansea City fans may well be familiar with Harris from his time on the books at rivals Cardiff City.

He only left the Bluebirds for Oxford United, moving on a free transfer in a bid to kick on away from South Wales. He’s done just that, reaching new heights and showing just what he’s capable of with more regular and meaningful minutes.

Image courtesy of: PETER POWELL/REUTERS.

Harris managed 10 goals and two assists in 95 games for Cardiff after coming through their youth ranks. He’s already gazumped that total with Oxford, hitting new levels after a drop to League One.

As he now steps back up to the Championship, Harris will be determined to prove his abilities can see him thrive at this level too having struggled to make a telling impact with his former club.

Swansea’s striker options

The striker options at the Swansea.com Stadium look set for a bit of a revamp.

Jerry Yates is said to be heading to Championship rivals Derby County on loan while questions also surround the future of Ukrainian attacker Mykola Kukharevych. Exits for those two would leave only Liam Cullen on the books as a natural option at the top of the pitch.

Harris could plug the gap if there are departures, but Williams and co are sure to have plenty of potential targets in mind as they look to enjoy a fruitful summer transfer window.

Time will tell if the Harris interest comes to anything. He could be an eye-catching addition for Swansea City though following his success with promotion winners Oxford.