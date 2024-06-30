Big Sunderland valuation puts Premier League side off star man swoop

Sunderland look to have fended off Southampton ’s interest in Jack Clarke with their £18m asking price, according to The Sun

Sunderland are bound to see their star men draw interest from elsewhere this summer.

Having struggled to kick on from their play-off campaign, the Black Cats could see key players tempted to higher leagues. Among those widely tipped to make the step back up to the Premier League is winger Jack Clarke.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

He enjoyed another influential season on Wearside, though the second half of the former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur man’s campaign was disrupted by injury.

Now though, fresh claims have emerged over Southampton’s interest in Clarke, and it spells good news for Sunderland.

The Sun states that the Saints are backing away from the chase for the 23-year-old because of his price tag. The £18m valuation has seen the top-flight new boys consider other options, meaning Clarke could yet remain on Wearside.

Holding onto Clarke

Southampton’s fresh stance over Clarke offers Sunderland an increased chance of keeping their star man. It looks to have taken one strong admirer out of the picture.

However, further interest is inevitable. Other clubs have been linked, so it remains to be seen whether the £18m asking price is enough to put other admirers off a move as rumours pursuit.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

There’s no hiding that keeping Clarke would be a huge boost for the Black Cats. He’s proven across two seasons now that he’s a key player at this level and someone who is capable of making the step up to the Premier League, but the club’s firm stance over his price may fend off bids altogether.

With two years left on his deal, Sunderland are under no pressure to cash in, and keeping Clarke will only aid their own ambitions of making it to the top-flight.

Kicking on

After an extremely dragged out search for a new manager, Sunderland will now be hoping that they can make meaningful progress in the transfer market as they prepare for the new season.

Regis Le Bris is at the front of this new chapter on Wearside and he’ll be keen to make an impact in his first window. It marks a first opportunity to assess his ranks and bring in what he feels is needed to take the Black Cats to the next level.

A notable sale of someone like Clarke would raise funds for a wider rebuild but the star winger will be a tough man to replace, and the club hierarchy are likely more than aware of that.

After some tough times, Sunderland have to impress this summer to restore faith in the ownership. Fending off interest in Clarke would be a notable achievement for the club if they can do so this summer.