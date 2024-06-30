Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, QPR make enquiries over Premier League winger

Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and QPR are all playing Championship football once again next season and they’ll be determined to make strides back up the second-tier table.



The Black Cats and Rovers performed far below expectation but after the R’s endured a dismal start under Gareth Ainsworth, they were led to safety by Marti Cifuentes. Now the Spaniard embarks on his first summer window at the helm, and there’s excitement over the future at Loftus Road.



Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

The need for improvements at all three clubs means they are all likely to be busy in the transfer market. Now, it has been said the trio have all shown an interest in Crystal Palace prospect Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.



Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers, QPR, Stoke City and Luton Town have all contacted the Eagles over a possible deal for the 21-year-old winger.



It is not specified whether the contact is regarding a loan or permanent move, but Palace’s preference is a temporary deal. Recently relegated Luton Town are also admirers of Rak-Sakyi and are hopefully of getting a deal over the line.



A logical move?

Rak-Sakyi’s 2023/24 campaign was a disrupted one. Palace decided to keep him around for a role in their first-team but chances were fairly limited before injury cast the winger to the sidelines for an extended spell.

Talk of a Championship loan circulated, but Rak-Sakyi remained. Now though, it could be that a second-tier move is ideal for him, be it temporary or permanent.



As such, it’s not a surprise there’s such interest in the Palace man. All of Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and QPR could be great destinations, and Luton Town could offer him the opportunity to play a role in a promotion push.

Game time will be the priority for Rak-Sakyi, so whoever offers him a guarantee of a regular starting role should be in with a good chance of getting him through the door.



Aiming higher

As touched on before, none of Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers or QPR reached the heights they would have hoped for last season. The same goes for Stoke City, who battled against the drop for much of the campaign.



Vast improvements from all are needed next time around, so their business in this summer transfer window needs to be smart and swift.



Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Bringing in someone like Rak-Sakyi on loan or permanently would mark for a clever addition. He previously thrived in League One with Charlton Athletic and has shown bright moments in his young Crystal Palace career.



With the right loan to the right club, this season could see Rak-Sakyi really announce himself at a high level. Time will tell just how his situation pans out though, with his future in Palace’s hands and a host of clubs keen.

