Nottingham Forest target centre-back, Sheffield United could still make offer

Sheffield United could yet offer John Egan a new deal but Nottingham Forest are eyeing a free transfer swoop, according to The Sun

Sheffield United are in for a summer of change as they prepare to return to Championship football ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.



Last season was a dismal one for the Blades. This summer offers a chance to leave that in the past and start a new chapter under Chris Wilder, though ongoing takeover talks and uncertainty over the ownership are hindering early business in the transfer market.



Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

As potential signings are lined up, there are a number of players who could move on too. Centre-back John Egan is among them, with his contract expiring.



Now, according to a report from The Sun, the 31-year-old is drawing admiring glances from Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

They claim that Forest see Egan as an ideal replacement for Joe Worrall, who is poised for a permanent exit. The Sheffield United mainstay offers valuable experience at this level and has been a leader on and off the pitch at Bramall Lane.



Egan, though his deal is expiring, could yet be offered a new deal by the Blades. For the time being, he is staying at the club for rehab after spending much of last season sidelined.



Still a valuable figure?



Egan might have had a tougher time with injuries of late, but he can still be an influential figure both on and off the pitch. As such, it’s not a surprise to see him linked with a Premier League return as his Sheffield United deal winds down.



At Bramall Lane though, you can’t help but feel Egan could still be someone of real value.



Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

In a challenging summer where leaders such as Chris Basham, Oliver Norwood and more have departed, keeping Egan could be key. He knows all about Wilder’s ways and could have a great role in helping new players settle in and build a winning mentality at the club once again.



Such traits are desirable ones, and Nottingham Forest will want to add that to their dressing room. The Blades might still get a chance to hold onto Egan though, so time will tell just how his situation pans out.



A disrupted start

It hasn’t been the ideal start to the transfer window for Sheffield United. There’s a reluctance to spend when the current owners are looking to sell, but as that saga rumbles on, Wilder and co risk being left behind in their preparations for next season.

Loans and free transfers are wanted too, but the serious business will only be able to start when owners who are ready to spend come in.

Until then, Wilder and those around him will have to work with what they’ve got. The Blades are going to have to be shrewd where possible, so maintaining the services of someone like Egan could be of great value in an uncertain summer.



Nottingham Forest are looking to prize him away from the Championship club though, and with Premier League football on offer while uncertainty at Bramall Lane rumbles on, they could stand a good chance of getting him through the door.