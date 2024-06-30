Blackburn Rovers consider move for Luton Town man

Blackburn Rovers are considering Luton Town ‘keeper Tim Krul as an alternative to John Ruddy, Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon

Blackburn Rovers are in the market for new recruits as John Eustace embarks on his first transfer window at the helm of the club.

He’ll be keen to shape the squad to his liking as Rovers bid to push back up the Championship table. Much of last season was spent fighting relegation, and vast improvements are needed if they’re to avoid a similar scrap next time around.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

It seems a new goalkeeper is among the signing wanted, with departing Birmingham City man John Ruddy heavily linked with a Eustace reunion at Ewood Park.

Now though, writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon says Blackburn Rovers have another in mind too.

If they can’t bring Ruddy in, the Lancashire outfit could turn to Luton Town veteran Tim Krul in their efforts to bolster their goalkeeping options. It is said that the Dutchman could fancy a move somewhere he is more likely to find starting football, with former Rovers number one Thomas Kaminski locking down the spot at Kenilworth Road.

The goalkeeper situation

The Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper situation is an interesting one at the moment.

Aynsley Pears and Leopold Wahlstedt are currently the senior options on the books. They battled it out for the starting spot last season and the former came out on top, with Wahlstedt watching on from the bench when Pears was available.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

There is a space for a third choice, but that may well be filled by an academy player when needed.

It seems Eustace is keen on adding some experience with Ruddy and now Krul linked. There have been questions over 2023 signing Wahsltedt’s future too, with Scandinavian links emerging but not developing into anything concrete at this stage.

If he moves on, the way will be cleared for someone to come in. Whether that is Ruddy, Krul or someone else though, it remains to be seen.

A solid veteran

If an experienced goalkeeper is on the radar, Blackburn Rovers would be wise to make a move for Krul.

He only played in cup competitions for Luton Town last season but had been the no. 1 with Norwich City until the campaign prior. He’s vastly experienced at Championship and Premier League level across his spells with Newcastle United and the Canaries and boasts international pedigree too.

Be it as a back up or as the new starting ‘keeper, Krul could be a shrewd addition for Rovers. If a deal can be worked out and it won’t break the bank, it seems a feasible signing too.

Time will tell if anything comes of the rumoured interest though, with speculation rife over possible Blackburn Rovers signings this summer.