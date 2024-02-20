, Injured pair set to miss out: Wrexham team news and predicted XI to face MK Dons

The latest Wrexham team news as Phil Parkinson’s side gear up to face MK Dons in League Two this evening.

Wrexham face a tough away trip to Stadium MK tonight following a big three points against Notts County on home soil at the weekend, prevailing 1-0 winners.

Wrexham went ahead through veteran striker Steven Fletcher in the 20th minute as Parkinson’s men held on for a vital victory over their National League title rivals of last season. The Red Dragons are currently three points off top of the League Two table with a game in hand as they look to secure back-to-back promotions.

The reverse fixture between the two sides was on the opening day of the 2023/24 League Two campaign. They played out an eight-goal thriller which saw the Dons walk away from the Racecourse Ground as 5-3 winners.

Wrexham team news

According to the club’s website, both Ryan Barnett and James Jones are doubts for the clash with MK Dons having sustained injuries last time out against Notts.

George Evans is also unlikely to be ready following the knock he picked up against Sutton United last Tuesday, but a number of the side’s defensive injuries are beginning to clear up.

Starting XI

Okonkwo (GK)

McClean

Boyle

O’Connell

Cleworth

Mendy

Lee

Cannon

Young

Fletcher

Marriott

Jacob Mendy came off the bench in place of Barnett at the weekend, as did Luke Young for Jones, so the pair seem the natural fit to replace the injured duo this evening against Mike Williamson’s men.

The main bulk of the squad is unlikely to be tinkered with too much following their hard-fought victory last time out, although Parkinson has enjoyed rotating his strike partnership in recent weeks and he may do the same again later. Fletcher should retain his spot after scoring the match-winner, but January signing Jack Marriott might feature in place of Paul Mullin to hand the 29-year-old a rest in Milton Keynes.