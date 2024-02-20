Gillingham boss Stephen Clemence believes his side can ‘beat anyone’ on their day.

Gillingham are back in League Two action this evening at home to table toppers Stockport County.

The Gills faced the Hatters on the opening day of this season at Edgeley Park and won 1-0 after Robbie McKenzie’s late winner.

Speaking ahead of their game, Clemence has said, as per a report by KentOnline: “It will be a big game. I am sure there will be a big crowd, they will be right behind us and we hope they bring the same atmosphere they brought for the Swindon game.

“Let’s go and take Stockport on. I honestly believe we can beat anyone in the division on our day, we have nobody to fear.”

Gillingham boss on Stockport County

Gillingham were beaten 1-0 away at Newport County last time out after Will Evans’ second-half winner so they will be keen to bounce back with a win over Stockport.

The Kent club are sat in 11th place in the table but they are only a point off the play-offs which shows how tight it is in the fourth tier right now.

Clemence made the move to Priestfield in November to replace Neil Harris and has since won eight out of his 20 games at the helm.

He has previously worked as Steve Bruce’s number two at Sunderland, Hull City, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United and West Brom.

Gillingham’s upcoming opponents Stockport remain at the summit but have the likes of Mansfield Town and Wrexham chasing them down.

Dave Challinor’s men have lost their last two games on the spin against Crewe Alexandra and Tranmere Rovers. The Railwaymen beat them 3-1 last Tuesday before they were thumped 4-0 at Prenton Park by the Whites last time out.

The Hatters reached the play-off final last year and beat Salford City at the semi-finals stage. However, they were beaten at Carlisle United on penalties at Wembley.

They will be eager to avoid going down that route again this time around and will want to go up to League One automatically.

Stockport need to tighten up at the back now though after letting in seven goals in their last two outings.