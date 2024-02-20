Hull City goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala has said he has ‘really enjoyed’ his loan spell at Doncaster Rovers so far.

Hull City let the stopper link up with the League Two side on a temporary deal running until the end of the season late in the January transfer window.

Lo-Tutala, 21, has since slotted into ex-Tigers boss Grant McCann’s starting XI at the Eco-Power Stadium and has made four appearances so far.

He has said, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press: “I’ve really enjoyed it. Not having lost a game yet is a real positive and I’m doing what I can to make sure that goes as long as possible.

“The boys have really welcomed me really well and the staff as well. I’m enjoying it and it’s all top people here.”

Hull City man on Doncaster Rovers spell

Lo-Tutala needed to go out on loan again from Hull and Doncaster seems an ideal fit for him.

The Tigers swooped to sign him in the summer of 2022 and he has since provided useful competition and back-up between the sticks for them in the Championship. However, he is down the pecking order at the MKM Stadium behind the likes of Ryan Allsop, Ivor Pandur and Matt Ingram.

He spent time with Stevenage in the latter stages of the last campaign and helped them gain promotion to League One under Steve Evans before he returned to his parent club.

Lo-Tutala, who has been on the books at West Ham, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur in the past, still has a year left on his contract at Hull.

He is yet to make a competitive appearance for Liam Rosenior’s side but has featured for them in pre-season friendlies in the past.

They kept hold of him for the first-half of this term but Pandur’s arrival from Fortuna Sittard earlier this winter meant the Frenchman was finally able to secure an exit.

Doncaster won 5-1 away at Grimsby Town last time out and are back in action this weekend with a home clash against AFC Wimbledon as they look to continue their rise up the table.