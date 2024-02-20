Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has warned Rotherham United could be tricky opponents.

Ipswich Town are back in Championship action this evening at home to the Millers.

Leam Richardson’s side are bottom of the division as they make the trip to Portman Road.

McKenna has said, as per a report by TWTD: “Leam’s a very good manager, he knows a lot of our players, he knows our team and our group well from the Wigan times as well.”

He added: “I see them competing every week. There have been very few games when they’ve not been in the game, maybe the Leeds [away] game [which they lost 3-0] was a little bit more comfortable, but they can do that, they did that to us at Elland Road.

“But I think every other game they’ve been competitive, they’ve been in the game until the last minutes very often. They’ve taken points off some of the bigger teams as well and better teams in the league.”

Rotherham United assessed by Ipswich Town boss

Rotherham have won three games all season and are in the drop zone along with QPR and fellow Yorkshire club Sheffield Wednesday.

They are 14 points from safety with 14 games left of the campaign left to play as they look to avoid slipping back into League One.

The Millers parted company with Matt Taylor earlier in this term after a poor run of form and he has since taken over at Bristol Rovers.

They turned to former Wigan Athletic manager Richardson as their replacement and it has since been a tough gig for him at the New York Stadium.

Rotherham are lacking quality and although their commitment can’t be questioned, they just don’t seem to have enough to stay up.

They were beaten 2-1 at home by Hull City last Tuesday after taking the lead after just five minutes through Christ Tiehi. They then lost 1-0 to Watford on their own patch last time out.

As for Ipswich, they have started to pick up wins again as they chase down a place in the top two. They were promoted from the third tier last year and have adapted well to the step up a division.

The Tractor Boys ran out 2-1 away winners at Swansea City last Saturday after goals by Nathan Broadhead and Conor Chaplin and they will be keen to keep their momentum going.