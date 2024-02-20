Sunderland are likely to face a battle to keep hold of the attacker in the next transfer window.

Clarke, 23, is under contract with the Championship side until the summer of 2026.

Football Insider claim the Hammers and the Eagles are keen on him along with Southampton. The Black Cats are said to value him at around the £20million mark.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Sunderland winger eyed

It seems inevitable that Sunderland will lose Clarke later this year if they don’t get promoted to the Premier League.

He will be eager to test himself at the highest level and deserves to after the past couple of seasons he has had.

The York-born man linked up with the Black Cats on an initial loan deal in 2022 before his move to the North East was made permanent.

Clarke has made 105 appearances in all competitions for the club to date and has scored 26 goals, 15 of which have come in this campaign to date.

He helped Sunderland gain promotion from League One in his first year and then played a key role in them getting into the second tier play-offs under former boss Tony Mowbray last year.

The ex-England youth international rose up through the ranks at Leeds United and broke into their first-team as a youngster before Tottenham Hotspur swooped to land him in 2019.

However, he struggled to make an impact at Spurs as a youngster and was loaned out to QPR and Stoke City.

Clarke has found a home at Sunderland but Crystal Palace and West Ham are monitoring his situation, along with automatic promotion chasing Southampton.