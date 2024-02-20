Sunderland striker Harry Gardiner has seen his Blyth Spartans loan extended to the end of the season, it has been confirmed.

Sunderland have seen a whole host of young players come through their academy ranks. Some such as Dan Neil and Anthony Patterson have become first-team mainstays, while others have taken their talents elsewhere to progress their careers.

Among the current crop of youngsters hoping to make an impact on the senior stage with the Black Cats in the future is 20-year-old striker Gardiner. He’s scored 11 goals in 23 games for the club’s U21s, five of which came in his eight Premier League 2 games this season.

At the start of January, Gardiner headed out for his second loan stint away from the Stadium of Light after a previous stint with South Shields. He linked up with Blyth Spartans, managing three goals in seven National League North games.

Now, after a decent goalscoring return in the sixth-tier, Gardiner will see out the season there.

His initial loan was only a month-long deal but Sunderland have now announced that Gardiner’s loan will run until the end of the campaign.

Kicking on

After finding success in Sunderland’s academy, a step up to senior football is ideal for Gardiner. It gives him a chance to be tested at a first-team level and affords him the opportunity to catch the eye while still pushing for a breakthrough back on Wearside.

Now that his Blyth Spartans stint will run until the end of the season, he’ll be able to really settle and kick on for an extended spell, rather than just for the initial month-long stint that had been agreed. Gardiner will ultimately hold ambitions of breaking through at a higher level but for the meantime, this looks to be ideal for his development.

Sunderland will be sure to keep a close eye on his performances and development while they focus on their Championship campaign. Now under the lead of Mike Dodds, they’re aiming to close the four-point gap to the play-offs.