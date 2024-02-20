Sunderland will ‘eye’ Paul Heckingbottom and Steve Cooper for their managerial position, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

Sunderland have parted company with Michael Beale following their 2-1 away loss at Birmingham City over the weekend.

The Black Cats have turned to Mike Dodds as their caretaker boss until the end of the season as they eye a place in the Championship play-offs.

TEAMtalk claim Heckingbottom and Cooper are in the frame as the North East outfit eye a permanent replacement for the summer.

Heckingbottom, 46, guided Sheffield United to promotion to the Premier League last year. He won 50% of games in charge of the Blades but left Bramall Lane in December after a poor run of form and has since been weighing up his options.

He has also managed the likes of Barnsley, Leeds United and Hibernian in the past and is available right now.

Cooper would be an eye-catching appointment if Sunderland were able to lure him to the Stadium of Light.

The Welshman worked in the coaching set-up at England before he took charge of Swansea City for two years. He guided the Swans into the play-offs during his time there.

Nottingham Forest then turned to him in 2021 and he got the Reds to the top flight in 2022 after they won the play-off final against Huddersfield Town at Wembley.

The 44-year-old then managed to keep Forest up in the last campaign.

Like Heckingbottom, Cooper was dismissed in December and will now be considering what to do next.

Sunderland are 10th in the table and are four points off the top six. They have 13 games left to play.

Next up for the Black Cats is a home clash against Swansea as they look to return to winning ways.