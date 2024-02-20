The latest Southampton team news as Russell Martin’s side gear up to face Hull City in the Championship this evening.

Southampton return to St. Mary’s Stadium for their next dosage of Championship action following victory over West Brom away from home on Friday evening. A goal in either half from Ryan Fraser and David Brooks secured a big three points for the Saints who remained 3rd in the Championship table.

Southampton are just two points behind 2nd place Leeds United, and could jump back into the automatic promotion spots ahead of Daniel Farke’s side should they triumph over Hull City.

The reverse fixture saw Martin’s side beat the Tigers 2-1 at the MKM Stadium, so they will be hoping for a repeat result back on home soil this evening.

Southampton team news

Martin has been boosted by the return of Che Adams after the Scotland international missed the previous two fixtures. He has scored 10 goals and registered four assists so far for the Saints this season.

Flynn Downes is also edging closer to a return to first team action with a decision to be made on his involvement in the next 24 hours. The West Ham loanee is another who has missed the last two matches.

James Bree is closing in on full fitness after an outing for the U21s. Long-term absentees Juan Larios and Ross Stewart are not expected back until next season.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Starting XI

Bazunu (GK)

Stephens

Bednarek

Harwood-Bellis

Walker-Peters

Charles

Smallbone

S. Armstrong

Fraser

A. Armstrong

Mara

Given their comfortable victory over play-off hopefuls West Brom on Friday, it would be a surprise to see many alterations to the starting lineup if any. Adams will likely start on the bench on his return to action, with the rest of the squad likely untouched.

It is a massive tie for Southampton who will be desperate to return to the top two after the final whistle, and lining up with the same XI as their last encounter would surely give them a great chance of doing so.