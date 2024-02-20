Southampton boss Russell Martin has said Che Adams is fit to play tonight.

Southampton are back in Championship action this evening with a home clash against Hull City.

Adams, 27, has missed their last two games against Bristol City and West Brom with a calf injury that he sustained against Huddersfield Town earlier this month.

Martin has provided this update on his condition along with midfieder Flynn Downes, as per a report by the Southern Daily Echo: “Che is back tomorrow. We have a decision to make with Flynn.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Southampton injury boost

Having Adams available is a big boost for Southampton. He gives them another option to pick from in attack which shows their strength in depth.

The Saints have managed to keep hold of the striker in both transfer windows since their relegation from the Premier League. His contract expires in the summer and his long-term future is up in the air.

He has scored 10 goals in all competitions so far in this campaign and has also chipped in with four assists.

Prior to his move to Southampton, he had spells at Sheffield United and Birmingham City after rising up the leagues as a youngster from non-league.

Adams in now in his first year with the Saints and will be aiming to help them make an immediate return to the top flight.

Martin’s men won 2-0 away at West Brom last time out after goals by Ryan Fraser and David Brooks. They bounced back from their 3-1 loss to Bristol City well and will be eager to keep their momentum going against Hull.

Southampton are 3rd in the table and are two points behind 2nd place Leeds United.

As for the Tigers, they are only outside the play-offs on goal difference as have won their last two matches on the spin against Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.