Norwich City are right in the fight for the Championship play-off spots with a host of sides battling to break into the top six before the end of the season.

Norwich City find themselves 7th in the Championship table with 33 games played. After some tough times this season, the Canaries have dragged themselves right to the play-off fight and they’re currently on a run of four league games without defeat.

Last time out, David Wagner’s side comfortably defeated a faltering Cardiff City 4-1 at Carrow Road. It was a strong display with Josh Sargent netting a brace before making way for new striker Sydney van Hooijdonk in the 70th minute.

The Dutchman was quickly involved, linking up well with Christian Fassnacht to provide the assist for the fourth goal. It marked the Bologna loanee’s first goal contribution in his three Championship appearances and gave fans another indication of just what he can offer.

Van Hooijdonk looks to have made a good impression on his new teammates too. Speaking exclusively to The72 thanks to SkyBet, centre-back Shane Duffy was full of praise for the new striker. He lauded how he has settled in with Norwich City while tipping him for some ‘big moments’ in Canaries colours.

“First and foremost, he’s a great lad and has fitted in straight away,” Duffy said.

“He’s obviously wanted to come into the team and play straight away, but it’s a new country and the Championship as well, it’s a different league compared to where he’s been from. He’s got great potential and hopefully he can come up with some big moments for us from now until the end of the season. It’s about letting him settle in first, he’s fitted in really well, good lad and a great player so hopefully some big moments to come from him.”

Van Hooijdonk will be hoping to help Wagner and co continue their impressive form in the fight for promotion back to the Premier League. Norwich City look to be gathering steam at the perfect time, but Duffy is more than aware that now is where the pressure really starts to build.

“It’s been the goal from the start of the season [to get into the play-offs], and we’re on track now. If you ask anyone who has played in the Championship, probably from now until the end of the season is the most critical part.

“We’ve put ourselves into a decent-enough position, and this is where the pressure comes in now.”

32-year-old Duffy has plenty of experience when it comes to fighting for promotion. He was a part of the Brighton & Hove Albion team that rose to the Premier League back in 2017 and will be keen to add another medal to his cabinet come the end of the season.

Next up for Norwich City is a clash with Blackburn Rovers this weekend. Play-off rivals West Brom and Hull City are both in action tonight, facing Plymouth Argyle and Southampton respectively.