Rotherham United youngster Curtis Durose has sealed a new loan move to Matlock Town, with a move until the end of the season confirmed.

Rotherham United are no strangers to loaning out their promising young players. While some remain with the Millers to learn their trade, a number end up linking up with non-league clubs to continue their development with a taste of first-team football.

Midfielder Durose is among those who have spent time away from the AESSEAL New York Stadium before. After a stint at Gainsborough Trinity over the 2022/23 campaign, the 20-year-old linked up with National League North outfit Scarborough for the first half of the current season.

Durose returned to his parent club earlier this month, but he’s now made a new move away from Rotherham United.

As announced on the club’s official website, Matlock Town have reached an agreement to sign Durose on loan. While their announcement eluding to mentioning the length of the deal, the Championship club state it will run until the end of the campaign.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Kicking on away from the Millers

Durose has played once for Rotherham United’s first-team but a new loan move sees him continue his development away from the club. After starting fairly regularly in the early stages of the season with Scarborough, his minutes dwindled, though his time with the sixth-tier side will still have been a valuable one.

Hopefully with Matlock, the Millers youngster can hold down a starting spot and really prove his ability at the level. The Gladiators, managed by former Stoke City and Peterborough United striker Martin Carruthers, play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division and currently sit in 13th place.

Meanwhile, Durose’s parent club Rotherham United are rooted to the bottom of the Championship table. They look destined for a drop to League One but will be determined to find positives over the remainder of a tough campaign.