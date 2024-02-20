Plymouth Argyle vs West Brom takes place at Home Park tonight with both sides determined to take home a valuable three points.

Plymouth Argyle vs West Brom sees the Championship 16th-placed side host current play-off occupants. The Pilgrims are five points clear of the drop while up in 5th in the table, the Baggies are a point ahead of the chasing pack and 17 off the top two.

Ian Foster’s side are winless in three in the league, losing two and drawing one. Carlos Corberan and co were beaten by high-flying Southampton last time out, ending a run of three without defeat.

Ahead of tonight’s game, here are five players who could dictate Plymouth Argyle vs West Brom…

Cedric Kipre

When it comes to keeping a dangerous Plymouth Argyle outfit quiet, West Brom centre-back Kipre will be key. He’s been fantastic at the back for Corberan this season and will almost certainly start once again tonight.

He’ll likely be partnered by Erik Pieters or Semi Ajayi.

Morgan Whittaker

The Pilgrims’ chief attacking threat is forward Whittaker, who has taken the Championship by storm. He’s played second-tier football prior to this season but with consistent starts, the ex-Derby County and Swansea City man has emerged as one of the most dangerous forwards in the division.

Whittaker has 17 goals and seven assists to his name and will be keen to add to that tonight.

John Swift

Swift is a leading creator for West Brom and also offers a dangerous goal threat from in behind the no.9. He picks his shooting opportunities well and be it from range or closer in, expect him to test Conor Hazard on a few occasions in tonight’s clash.

Lewis Gibson

23-year-old centre-back Gibson has been a huge hit since joining Plymouth Argyle in the summer. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him play an influential role again tonight at the centre of Foster’s back three.

He’ll chuck himself in front of just about anything and is more than comfortable stepping forward too.

Grady Diangana

Diangana came on off the bench against Southampton and while his return will be managed, expect him to feature for West Brom. He’s shown some of his dangerous best again this season and following a spell on the sidelines, he’ll be looking to add to his tally of five goals and four assists.