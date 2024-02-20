Portsmouth cut ties with Ryan Tunnicliffe last September and he subsequently joined Adelaide United.

Portsmouth gave the midfielder the green light to head to Australia on a two-year deal and his departure freed up space and funds in their ranks ahead of January.

Tunnicliffe, 31, made the decision to move Down Under after spending his whole career to date in England. He was linked with Charlton Athletic last summer, as per the Daily Mail, but didn’t end up moving to The Valley.

He spent two years at Fratton Park in League One and played 69 games, chipping in with three goals. The Mancunian has had spells in the past Manchester United, Fulham, Millwall and Luton Town in the past.

How is the former Portsmouth man doing?

It has been a tough season for Adelaide and they find themselves down in 9th place in the table out of 12. They have won five of their 17 outings in this campaign and are much lower than the 3rd place finish they achieved last year behind Melbourne City and Central Mariners.

Tunnicliffe has found himself on the bench in their last two matches and hasn’t played 90 minutes in their last four due to competition for a position in the middle of the park.

Adelaide have won only one of their seven games in 2024 and the ex-England youth international will be hoping for much better next term as he continues to adapt to life in a new country, which takes time.

The Reds lost key player Craig Goodwin to Al-Wehda in Saudi Arabia a couple of weeks before they landed Tunnicliffe and they have missed his quality on the wing.

They won the league back in 2016 but haven’t reached the same heights since then under former Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Millwall striker Carl Veart.

Tunnicliffe is teammates with former Bolton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest attacker Zach Clough these days at Coopers Stadium. The 28-year-old joined them back in 2022 and has since scored 13 goals in 52 matches.

There are a few other former Football League players in the A-League these days too with Joe Lolley and Jack Rodwell at Sydney FC, Mark Beevers at Perth Glory, Tom Aldred and Jay O’Shea at Brisbane Roar, Ryan Edmundson at Central Coast Mariners and Scott Wootton and David Ball at Wellington Phoenix.