Sunderland made the decision to part ways with Michael Beale on Monday afternoon, bringing an end to his tough tenure at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland’s move to name Beale as Tony Mowbray’s replacement was one fans struggled to get behind from the get-go. It was his first job since a tough time in Scotland with Rangers and ultimately, his time on Wearside was a tricky one too.

You can see the thinking of the Black Cats hierarchy in hiring him. Beale boasts a strong reputation for coaching and developing young players and with the Championship club so focused on the recruitment and production of new stars, bringing in a head coach who could aid that made sense.

Ultimately though, things just haven’t worked out for a multitude of reasons. As a result, the decision to part ways with him earlier this week was a necessary one. Fans eagerly awaited Sunderland’s next move after the first reports of Beale’s exit, and the club moved to end speculation in one fell swoop.

While announcing the head coach’s departure, it was confirmed Mike Dodds would assume the role as caretaker boss until the end of the season. That quickly squashed any potential speculation over who could be Beale’s replacement, and the wise move to do so should set the club up well for the rest of the 2023/24 season and beyond.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

A wise step to take

Naming Dodds as boss until the end of the season is a sensible move for a number of reasons. As touched on before, it removes any speculation over who could be next, but it also means Sunderland avoid the possibility of wasting two weeks finding the permanent replacement as they did when Mowbray was moved on.

It sees them install a coach who has been well-liked among players and fans alike. Dodds worked well as caretaker boss after Mowbray’s departure, proving himself in the dugout somewhat after a tough spell in charge following Lee Johnson’s sacking back in February 2022.

Interestingly though, it could open up more possibilities for who the new boss could be. Tempting a manager away from a role during the season is tough, so waiting to name a permanent boss until the summer increases Sunderland’s chances of bringing someone in who could perhaps be out of their reach during the campaign. An ambitious manager target should approve of a chance to have the summer window to shape the squad to their liking and settle into life on Wearside.

Not only that, but you would also think it to be much easier to negotiate with a club over their manager while the season is out.

Big names such as Will Still have previously been on the radar, and Sunderland’s chances of bringing in someone of his calibre could increase significantly in the summer. Of course, the Stade Reims boss remained committed to the Ligue 1 side amid links before Beale’s arrival.

It gives Sunderland’s hierarchy – who have made questionable decisions this season – plenty of time to make the right move over who comes in as Beale’s permanent replacement. With such time to identify the top target and put the feelers out, Sunderland have to get this decision right, otherwise the wise moves taken will be put to waste.