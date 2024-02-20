Crewe Alexandra have been praised by Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe for the development of Joe White.

Crewe Alexandra had the midfielder on loan for the first-half of this season in League Two.

White, 21, returned to his parent club in January and made his Premier League debut last weekend against AFC Bournemouth.

Howe said, as per a report by The Northern Echo: “Talking individually about Joe, he’s come back from a loan spell and really matured. That loan spell did him the world of good, and he’s trained really well.

“I’m very, very pleased with him. He’s been almost like a new signing for us and of course by training well, you earn my trust. I thought it was a good moment to put him on the pitch for his Premier League debut. I thought he did really well, so I’m delighted with him.”

Crewe Alexandra praised by Newcastle United boss

Crewe swooped for White last summer and he slotted in nicely into their starting XI. His return to Newcastle earlier this winter was a big blow for them.

He was brought in to bolster their options in the middle of the park and went on to make 25 appearances in all competitions, 20 of which came in the league, and he found the net on three occasions.

The Carlisle-born man started out at local side Carlisle United before switching to the Toon Army in 2016. He has since risen up through the ranks of the North East outfit and had temporary spells at Hartlepool United and Exeter City to get some experience before his switch to the Railwaymen.

Lee Bell wanted to bring him back for the remainder of this campaign but injuries in his position meant Newcastle had to keep hold of him. Stockport County were also keen on landing him, as per the Shields Gazette.

Crewe are currently sat in 4th position in the table as they eye automatic promotion to League One. They are only behind 3rd place Wrexham on goal difference.

Bell’s men drew 0-0 at home to Harrogate Town last time out. They are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Notts County.