Leeds United youngster Charlie Allen has joined York City on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Leeds United have let the midfielder link up with the National League side on a temporary basis.

Allen, 20, will be hoping to get plenty of game time under his belt to boost his development.

The Whites have confirmed he has moved to the York Community Stadium on a ‘short-term’ deal.

Leeds United loan exit

Allen’s move to York is a chance for him to get some senior experience. The Minstermen are currently 18th in the table and are three points above the drop zone.

Leeds swooped to sign the prospect back in 2020 and he was handed his first professional contract in the same year. His deal at Elland Road expires at the end of this season and the Championship side have a big decision to make regarding his long-term future.

The Northern Ireland youth international has made seven competitive appearances for the Whites’ Under-21’s in this campaign and has chipped in with two goals.

He is still yet to play for the club’s first-team though but this switch to York in the fifth tier is a decent opportunity for him to show what he can do.

Allen, who rose up through the academy ranks at Linfield, temporarily leaves behind a Leeds team who are flying under Daniel Farke right now as they eye an immediate return to the Premier League.

They won 2-0 away at Plymouth Argyle last time out and are now 2nd in the league, two points above Southampton. The Saints face Hull City at home this evening in their game in hand and the Whites will be hoping the Tigers can do them a favour at St Mary’s.

Farke’s men are in action this Friday with a home clash against Leicester City.