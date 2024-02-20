Millwall boss Joe Edwards has said Michael Obafemi is back available this weekend.

Millwall are back in Championship action this Saturday with an away trip to Southampton.

Obafemi, 23, joined the Lions on a deal until the end of the season from Burnley in the January transfer window but has missed their last two games against Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday due to illness.

Edwards has said, as per a report by London News Online: “Obafemi has been back in this week – he’ll have this week under his belt. Albeit he got outdoors yesterday and did a session it was not with the team. It was a physical football session, just to get the cobwebs off.

“He’s got this week leading into the Southampton game, so he’s back available.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Millwall selection latest

Having Obafemi back for their clash against automatic promotion chasing Southampton will be a big boost for Millwall.

He was an eye-catching addition for the London club earlier this winter and has since played three games for them.

The Republic of Ireland international, who has made 11 caps for his country to date, joined Burnley on a permanent basis last year after his loan spell at Turf Moor. He helped the Clarets gain promotion to the Premier League in the last campaign under Vincent Kompany but has since seen his game time dry up in Lancashire.

Obafemi played for the Lions’ upcoming opponents Southampton from 2016 to 2021 and chipped in with five goals in 39 games.

He then fired 15 goals in 52 matches for Swansea before his transfer to Burnley.

Millwall have been sucked into a relegation battle after their 2-0 home loss to Sheffield Wednesday last time out. They have struggled for form over recent times and are winless in their last seven.

Edwards’ side haven’t won since their 1-0 victory over Bristol City on New Year’s Day at Ashton Gate and need to start getting some results soon.

The Lions are a point above the drop zone with 13 games left to play.