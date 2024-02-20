Middlesbrough had Brazilian striker Rodrigo Muniz in on loan over the 2022/23 campaign and he struggled to make an impact on Teesside.

Middlesbrough were under the management of Chris Wilder when Muniz joined on a season-long loan from Fulham. He started fairly regularly for the former Boro boss but when Michael Carrick came in, the Brazilian’s minutes dwindled significantly.

In fact, from Boxing Day until the end of the campaign, Muniz played only 12 minutes of Championship football. Overall, 17 appearances yielded just two goals in a forgettable stint on Teesside for the former Flamengo striker.

The 22-year-old returned to Fulham in the summer and has remained there for this season. Again, he’s had to bide his time for an opportunity, but chances have arisen in recent weeks, and the Middlesbrough loan flop has taken them brilliantly.

After netting in a 2-2 draw with Burnley, Muniz followed that up with a brace against Bournemouth. He was then Fulham’s only goalscorer in the 2-1 loss to Aston Villa at the weekend, making it four goals in three Premier League games for a striker who had never made a top-flight appearance before this season.

What could’ve been for Boro?

Few would have seen Muniz emerging as a talisman for Fulham and of course, it remains to be seen if he can keep up this form. However, watching on from the Riverside, there must be Middlesbrough fans wondering where this sort of form was when he was on Teesside?

He’s earned the high praise of Marco Silva of late, who lauded him for taking his chance to come into the team. He told Football London:

“Rodrigo had the chance to play after the injury to Raul [Jimenez]. He scored one goal, good display in 60 minutes, last week even better with two goals and the way he played 70 minutes was really good for him and he’s in a good moment.”

Middlesbrough didn’t go without a prolific goalscorer last season thanks to the stunning form of Chuba Akpom. Having another potent scorer in Muniz could have been valuable, but he found limited action under Carrick and was unable to make an impact.

A lack of game time saw a new January move mooted during his Boro stint but an alternative failed to emerge, meaning Muniz remained on the fringes. Perhaps handing him an opportunity to prove his abilities could have seen him discover his dangerous best in Middlesbrough colours before finding his feet up a league with Fulham as he has recently.