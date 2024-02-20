Norwich City loanee Emmanuel Adegboyega has said it was ‘fantastic’ to score on his Walsall debut.

Norwich City let the defender join the League Two side on a loan deal until the end of the season in the January transfer window.

Adegboyega, 20, came off the bench for the Saddlers last time out in their clash against Mansfield and scored the winner as they won 2-1.

He has reacted to his proud moment and has said, as per the official club website: “To get the winner on my debut, the feeling is fantastic, I don’t even know how to explain it. Right now, it doesn’t even seem real. Coming on at half-time, taking the place of Priestley (Farquharson) to score the winner. It feels like a fairy-tale.

“I scored my first professional goal back in Ireland but right now it feels so different in terms of scoring the winner, three points, everyone’s happy, lively and it feels fantastic.”

Dream debut for Norwich City loanee at Walsall

Norwich let Adeboyega join Walsall earlier this winter to help him get some more experience under his belt.

His switch to the fourth tier from the Championship is a great opportunity for him to play some senior football to boost his development before heading back to Carrow Road in the summer.

The Irishman joined the Canaries last August after spells at Dundalk and Drogheda United. He is yet to play for their first-team under David Wagner but has played nine times for their Under-21’s outfit.

His new side Walsall are 16th but are only six points off the play-offs. They could close the gap on the top seven further if they were to beat Morecambe this evening.

As for Norwich, they have their sights set on promotion to the Premier League this term. They are joint-6th with Coventry City and Hull City.

Wagner’s men won 4-1 at home to Cardiff City last time out and are in decent form at the moment. The Canaries have scored eight goals in their last two and are finding their shooting boots at an ideal time.

Their rivals Hull are in action tonight away at Southampton and could leapfrog them if they were to pick up an impressive result at St Mary’s.