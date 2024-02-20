Plymouth Argyle boss Ian Foster is expecting a tough clash against West Brom this evening.

Plymouth Argyle lock horns with the Baggies tonight in their latest Championship outing.

The Pilgrims will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 loss at home to Leeds United last time out.

Foster has delivered his verdict on their upcoming opponents and has said, as per the official club website: “[They are a] really good team. Defensively, they’re a really good unit. Out of possession, really well structured, really hard to break down. Don’t concede many goals.

“Then they’ve got the threat the other way, with some really exciting players, an inverted wide left and someone like [Jed] Wallace on the right who can go on the outside and deliver crosses.

“We know the threats they pose; they’re an excellent team. That’s why they’re currently in the play-off spots.”

West Brom assessed by Plymouth Argyle boss

West Brom lost 2-0 at home to Southampton last Friday. They struggled to create chances against the Saints and were breached twice by their opponents’ useful attacking options.

Carlos Corberan was sent off early in the game and that seemed to affect his side’s balance without his energy on the touchline.

Despite their defeat to Russell Martin’s side, the Midlands outfit remain in a strong position and are still sat in 5th place above Coventry City, Norwich City and Hull City, who all won at the weekend.

West Brom could do with getting a result against Plymouth to boost their confidence again.

Corberan decided to take off Jed Wallace and John Swift in the second-half against Southampton so those two should be relatively fresh.

As for the Pilgrims, they have had some tricky fixtures recently. Foster has done a steady job since taking over from Steven Schumacher earlier this winter though.

They are 16th in the table and are five points above the drop zone. They aren’t safe yet but need to take of this game in-hand that they have.

Plymouth are strong at Home Park and despite the fact they lost to in-form Leeds last Saturday, this will still be a tricky opponent for West Brom.