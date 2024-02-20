The latest Bolton Wanderers team news as Ian Evatt’s side gear up to face Cambridge United in League One this evening.

Bolton Wanderers approach their trip to Cambridge following a 3-3 draw at home to Charlton Athletic which extended their unbeaten run to six games. The result, alongside Derby County’s win, meant that they remained 3rd but are now three points behind 2nd spot in the League One table.

Wanderers had initially led, but then trailed twice before rescuing a point at the Toughsheet Community Stadium. Victor Adeboyejo, Paris Maghoma and Jón Dadi Bödvarsson were the goal scorers for Evatt’s side on the day with Thierry Small, Lloyd Jones and Daniel Kanu bagging for the Addicks.

The last time Cambridge and Bolton faced off was last season because of their initial League One encounter for this season being postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. Both results during the previous campaign were draws, 0-0 and 1-1, an outcome that the Wanderers will be hoping to improve on this time around.

Bolton Wanderers team news

Despite picking up a nasty-looking injury to his ear, Jack Iredale is expected to battle on and take part in the clash against the U’s this evening.

Adeboyejo was another who sustained damage and had to be substituted at half-time. A finger in the eye left him with blurred vision, but he should also be ready to feature.

Evatt has said that Ricardo Santos is very close to returning, but that tonight will come too soon. Dion Charles should be back training by the end of the week alongside Randell Williams, making for some very welcome returns for the Whites.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Starting XI

Coleman (GK)

Toal

Jones

Iredale

Morley

Ramsay

Dempsey

Sheehan

Ashworth

Collins

Adeboyejo

The Bolton Wanderers boss may make a few changes due to the fixture congestion his side face in coming weeks, but there is no need for wholesale changes. Liverpool loanee Calvin Ramsay may come back into the fold at wing-back ahead of Josh Dacres-Cogley.

Aaron Morley could return to the holding midfielder role, with Josh Sheehan moving back into the centre of the park in place of Paris Maghoma.

Bodvarson might have been a shout to replace new signing Aaron Collins, but Evatt will likely stick with the former Bristol Rovers man as he searches for his first goal in the Wanderers’ colours.