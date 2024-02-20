The latest Blackburn Rovers team news as John Eustace’s side gear up to face Cardiff City in the Championship this evening.

Blackburn Rovers are back on their travels during midweek as they face the trip to Wales to take on Cardiff City following their 2-2 draw against Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday.

Blackburn Rovers went ahead through Sammie Szmodics and Sam Gallagher in their last encounter, but Robbie Brady and Emil Riis hit back quickly for the Lilywhites to draw level before the break. No further goals in the second half meant a point apiece for the two sides, leaving Rovers 17th in the Championship table and five points above the drop zone.

The reverse fixture saw Blackburn Rovers prevail 1-0 winners over the Bluebirds at Ewood Park thanks to a solitary Joe Rankin-Costello goal. Now under new leadership, Rovers will be hoping to complete the double over Cardiff City away from home.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Eustace is set to take charge of his fourth game since being installed as Blackburn boss earlier this month, and revealed on Monday that his squad would be without new signing John Fleck and the reverse fixture’s match-winner Rankin-Costello to take on Erol Bulut’s side.

Fleck suffered an injury just 15 minutes into his debut against Preston at the weekend and was replaced by Jake Garrett. It has now been put down to a shin issue, following a previous knock in the same area, and he will likely be out for a couple of weeks.

Rankin-Costello suffered a knee injury against Birmingham a week ago and missed Rovers’ clash with the Lilywhites, Eustace has now confirmed that he will be missing for three to four weeks himself.

In better news, however, John Buckley is set to return from his absence and take up a spot on the bench against Cardiff. It will be his first involvement in a matchday squad since August after a tough loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday.

Starting XI

Pears (GK)

Wharton

McFadzean

Hyam

Hedges

Tronstad

Garrett

Brittain

Szmodics

Gallagher

Dolan

Eustace has kept a fairly similar starting lineup in his last two Championship fixtures and wholesale changes are not to be expected ahead of facing the Bluebirds.

Garrett seems the obvious replacement for Fleck considering he came on in his place against Preston, and in place of Rankin-Costello in the fixture before that against Birmingham City. Sammie Szmodics and Tyrhys Dolan remain the preferred wingers with Sam Gallagher the main man up top.