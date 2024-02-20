Barcelona are keen on Watford attacking midfielder Yaser Asprilla as they bid to bring in more young prospects, as per Spanish outlet Sport (via Sport Witness).

Watford starlet Asprilla has been tipped for the top for some time. The Colombian starlet has previously drawn the attention of some top clubs and now, reports from Spain have said Barcelona are interested in the 20-year-old.

Asprilla has previously had to settle for carefully managed minutes with the Hornets but this season, he’s become a more regular starter for Valerien Ismael. In 31 Championship games, he’s managed six goals and four assists.

His two most recent strikes have seen Asprilla garner more attention. He came on off the bench to score a long-range screamer against Norwich City, although it wasn’t enough to prevent a 4-2 defeat.

Then at the weekend, Asprilla lashed home another fantastic goal, and it proved to be decisive as Watford beat Rotherham United 1-0.

Now, Sport reports that Barcelona are interested in the Hornets talent. The Catalan giants are keen to continue their recruitment of top young prospects and they are big fans of Asprilla, and could make a move to get ahead of other top clubs in the pursuit.

Destined for a step up?

Asprilla looks to be at the right place at this stage in his career. Watford have managed his minutes carefully and now, their actions over his development are bearing fruit. He’s really taken his game up a level this season and with two fantastic goals in two games, it’s clear to see he’s brimming with confidence.

Such confidence paired with such talent could take Asprilla far, and if the Hornets are to stay in the Championship, it could prove tough to hold onto him. A move to a titan like Barcelona would be a huge step up, but it doesn’t seem out of the realms of possibility that Asprilla lands a big switch sooner rather than later.

Until then though, he’ll be fully focused on continuing to develop his game while Barcelona weigh up a swoop.