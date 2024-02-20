Hull City’s vice-chairman Tan Kesler has hailed the club’s supporters after their back-to-back away wins against Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.

Hull City sold out both allocations at the New York Stadium and the John Smith’s Stadium.

They won 2-1 against the Millers after goals by winger Jaden Philogene and striker Noah Ohio last Tuesday. The Tigers then beat the Terriers by the same scoreline last time out after a brace by defender Jacob Greaves.

Kesler has taken to X (see below) to thank the fans as Liam Rosenior’s side prepare to face Southampton at St Mary’s this evening.

We've had amazing support at the last two games. Thank you for making the difference 🐅 #hcafc https://t.co/JVRUMHdSXj — Tan Kesler (@TanKeslerHCAFC) February 19, 2024

Hull City supporters hailed

Kesler was brought in by Hull’s owner Acun Ilicali when he took over at the MKM Stadium from the Allam family back in January 2022.

The 45-year-old has since played a key role behind the Tigers’ transfer negotiations and has been pivotal behind the deals to sign the likes of Jean Michael Seri, Ozan Tufan, Fabio Carvalho, Philogene and others over recent years.

Hull are outside the Championship play-offs on goal difference behind Coventry City and Norwich City after their two wins on the spin. They have won four out of their last five outings.

Southampton will be a tricky test for Rosenior’s men but a draw would see them rise back into the top six as it is their game in hand on rivals around them.

The Saints head into the match on the back of their 2-0 away win at West Brom.

The Allams’ ownership of the Tigers turned stale and many fans were alienated during their latter years at the helm.

Ilicali and Kesler have helped turn the fortunes of the club around over the last two seasons and are bringing the good times back.