Leeds United talent Wilfried Gnonto was at the centre of a long and turbulent transfer saga last summer, and his future at Elland Road looked rather bleak.

Leeds United dropped from the Premier League and a host of high-profile players departed as a result, with some leaving on loan while others moved on for good. Italian forward Gnonto looked among those destined to leave, especially when he made himself unavailable for Championship fixtures during the season.

Ultimately though, the Whites held firm amid interest from the likes of Everton and pressure from Gnonto and his representatives. The 20-year-old stayed, but he found meaningful minutes and form hard to come by under Daniel Farke.

That might have had some fans predicting a similar transfer saga for January. However, he stayed put last month, and owing to injuries, Gnonto has started the last four league games. Much to the delight of the Leeds United faithful, he’s been back at his electric best too.

Gnonto has five goals and an assist in his last five games across all competitions. He’s slotted into an attack that has been just about undroppable and now, it’ll be hard to make a case for moving him out of the team.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

A missed opportunity for admirers

With Gnonto back in such good form, it could be hard for any remaining admirers to prize him away now. It remains to be seen if any of the previous interested parties are still keen, but Spanish side Sevilla – where Victor Orta is sporting director – have been recently linked.

However, the previous exit saga looks to be behind Gnonto and Leeds United. His recent form has him back in the team and back in the hearts of the Elland Road faithful, but most importantly, seemingly back at the forefront of Farke’s plans.

If the Whites continue in their recent form, they may well bounce straight back to the Premier League. They’re 2nd in the Championship table having played a game more than Southampton, so if they stay there and Gnonto keeps up his form and maintains his place in the side, it could be hard to prize him away from Leeds United.

The chance for Gnonto’s admirers to take him away from the Yorkshire giants may have sailed past by now. And with spirits high, it’s hard to see the Italian starlet or Leeds United looking back now.