Sunderland parted company with their second manager of the season this week with Michael Beale having been sacked, and former striker Dwight Yorke has expressed his interest in the role in an interview with Gambling Zone.

Sunderland sit in 10th position in the Championship table as things stand and despite their inconsistent form they are just four points outside the top six. With 13 games left to play between now and the end of the season they will be hoping for an upturn in form to bridge the gap and get into the play-offs.

They may hand over the reins to an interim boss following the sacking of Beale. However, they could also be looking to secure a new manager to boost their chances of promotion.

Someone who has thrown his hat into the ring yet again is 52-year-old Yorke. The former Manchester United, Aston Villa and Sunderland striker has expressed an interest in the past, and has stated his position on the vacant role in an interview with Gambling Zone.

“I would just like the opportunity to manage Sunderland. I’ve played for these clubs and it would be nice to go back to Sunderland, but it doesn’t mean that I’d rule out managing another club in the EFL,” he said.

“I have to be open-minded to the challenge I’d have to take on.”

Unlikely to happen

There is no room for sentiment in football and with Sunderland vying for promotion from the Championship now is not the time to be giving an unproven manager the job. Yorke has only managed Australian side Macarthur FC and departed after just six months in the role.

Given he has also expressed an interest in the Sunderland manager’s job before and there has been no reports stating he had been considered or better yet interviewed, it is unlikely that he would be handed the opportunity this time around either.

The Black Cats may be better giving the job to an interim boss and looking for a suitable permanent replacement for Beale in the summer. But this won’t rule out the club looking for a replacement for when the time is right.