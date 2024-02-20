Portsmouth are currently aiming for promotion to the Championship from League One this season.

Leonard, 22, has caught the eye on loan at fellow third tier outfit Northampton Town over recent times.

Here is a look at three alternatives Pompey could target in the next transfer window…

Greg Docherty

His contract at Hull City expires at the end of this campaign and he is due to become a free agent in June as things stand. It remains to be seen whether he will be handed a new deal by the Tigers.

The Scotsman has been on the books at the MKM Stadium since 2020 and has made 141 appearances for the East Yorkshire outfit in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals. He rose up through the academy ranks at Rangers as a youngster before loan spells away from Ibrox at Shrewsbury Town and Hibernian to gain experience.

Herbie Kane

The former Liverpool man would be ideal for Portsmouth if they go up and Barnsley stay down. His deal at Oakwell expires this summer and his long-term future in South Yorkshire is up in the air.

Kane, who is 25-years-old, has been a key player for the Tykes since joining them in 2020 and he helped them reach the play-off final last year before their loss at Wembley to Sheffield Wednesday. He has scored nine goals already this term from the middle of the park.

Dan Gore

The 19-year-old is highly-rated by Manchester United and could be a more youthful option for Pompey. He was given the green light to link up with Port Vale on loan in January to get some senior game time.

Gore will be looking to help the Valiants stay up under their new boss Darren Moore. The experience of a relegation battle will help boost his development.