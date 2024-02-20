, 3 Leicester City players who may have already played their last game for the club

Leicester City look nailed on to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, and attention could now begin to switch to the summer transfer window.

Leicester City find themselves top of the table with 13 games left to play and they are nine points clear of 3rd placed Southampton as things stand. Yet regardless of what division they are playing in next season there will be new faces arriving and several departing the King Power.

With that in mind, we look at three players who may have already played their last game for the Foxes…

Marc Albrighton

The 34-year-old’s current deal expires in June and he has been out of favour so far this season. In the Championship he has played a combined 81 minutes and is yet to make a start and so could look for a new club in the summer.

There have been several occasions where Albrighton has not been involved in the matchday squad entirely and so despite there being 13 games left, he could have played his last game for the club already. Although, of course, the club could yet decide to offer him a new deal.

Victor Kristiansen

The 21-year-old signed in January 2023 but was deemed surplus to requirements and was shipped out on loan to Bologna in Serie A before their Championship campaign got underway.

In an interview back in November the Denmark international stated he has ‘no future’ at the King Power stadium and so it is almost certain that he leaves the club in the summer after his loan in Italy comes to an end.

Luke Thomas

Having been loaned out to Premier League side Sheffield United and now to fellow Championship outfit Middlesbrough, it seems Thomas’ future lies elsewhere, especially considering his contract is up in the summer.

Should his loan move to Middlesbrough pan out successfully, Michael Carrick’s side could consider a permanent move for the young left-back, with the added incentive that Leicester City wouldn’t demand a transfer fee for the player. However, given he is just 22 with bags of potential the Foxes may be weighing up a contract offer so to not lose him for free.