Birmingham City defender Kevin Long is poised to join Toronto FC, as per a report by BirminghamLive.

Birmingham City are set to let the experienced centre-back head out the exit door to move to Canada.

Long, 33, joined the Blues last January from Burnley and has made 20 appearances so far this season for the Championship side.

Here is a look at three replacements the Midlands club could target this summer…

Harry Souttar

The Australia international has fallen out of favour at Leicester City and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him leave the King Power Stadium at the end of this campaign. He joined the Foxes back in January last year but has only played 16 times for them over the past 12 months.

Souttar, who is 25-years-old, would be ideal for Birmingham. He has played for Stoke City in the past and was a hit during his time at the Bet365 Stadium.

Jimmy Dunne

His contract at QPR expires at the end of this term, although the Hoops hold an option to keep him for another year. The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international could be a smart addition for the Blues if the Hoops go down to League One.

Dunne played for Manchester United and Burnley as a youngster in the North West before moving down to London in 2021. He has since played 102 games for the R’s in all competitions and has found the net on five occasions.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Will Fish

At the age of 21, he has bags of potential and would be a shrewd long-term acquisition by Birmingham in the next transfer. He is on loan at Hibernian from Manchester United at the moment.

The Mancunian has enjoyed plenty of game time in the Scottish Premiership. However, his chances of breaking into the first-team at Old Trafford are slim when he returns to his parent club.