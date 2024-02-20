, 3 Cardiff City players who may have already played their last game for the club

Cardiff City had looked to be in the mix to challenge for a spot in the top six, but six defeats in their last eight games has left them 11 points off the play-off places as things stand.

Cardiff City sit in 14th and seem to be marooned in mid-table, and despite being 11 points off the top six they are currently just eight points above the bottom three.

Attention may begin to turn towards next season in the hopes of strengthening their squad and boosting their chances of promotion. But with this comes the possibility that players could leave the Cardiff City stadium.

With that in mind, we look at three players who may have already played their last game for the Bluebirds…

Romaine Sawyers

It is very surprising that Sawyers remained at Cardiff City beyond the January transfer window. Reports back in November stated that he was set to leave the club in the winter window but nothing came to fruition.

He has played just twice in the league so far this season, totalling just 27 minutes of playing time. He has been an unused sub 15 times but more importantly has missed out on being in the matchday squad 15 times too. With his contract up in June he is likely to look for a new club.

Sheyi Ojo

The winger was shipped out on loan to Belgian side K.V Kortrijk in the summer and is believed not to be in manager Erol Bulut’s immediate plans at his parent club. With his contract also up in the summer, a permanent departure could be on the cards for the 26-year-old.

Of course, the Bluebirds may look to offer a new deal to Ojo, although this seems unlikely at this stage given the number of players ahead of him and their decision to send him out on loan.

Kieron Evans

The young striker is another player out of contract in June and another who finds himself out on loan, this time at non-league outfit Gateshead. The 22-year-old has featured 11 times in the Cardiff City first-team fold but given his age he is likely to want to play first-team football on a regular basis.

His days seem numbered at Championship level and with his deal up and the current position he finds himself in out on loan, a move to a lower division side seems likely.