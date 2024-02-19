Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has heaped praise on Daniel Kanu and Karoy Anderson after their draw away at Bolton Wanderers.

Charlton Athletic drew 3-3 with the Trotters in their latest League One outing.

Both Kanu and Anderson started the game for the Addicks and helped them secure a draw.

Jones said after the game, as per a report by London News Online: “I didn’t show faith in [Kanu]. I picked him on his performance. Karoy Anderson is another one. It’s wonderful to see these young players who have come through Charlton’s academy, which is a fantastic academy, doing well. Seeing them embrace everything.

“They don’t let you down. I’ve always been a developer of young players. I like young players because you can mould them. Coupled with everyone else it was a wonderful performance.”

Charlton Athletic pair hailed

Kanu scored Charlton’s third goal against Bolton after starting up front ahead of Alfie May. Thierry Small and Lloyd Jones were also on the scoresheet.

The 19-year-old, who is a Sierra Leone international with one cap under his belt, has risen up through the academy ranks at The Valley.

He made 36 appearances for the Addicks in all competitions and has scored four goals, as well as having a loan spell away in the National League last year at Southend United to get some experience.

As for Anderson, he has also progressed through the youth ranks of the London outfit. The 19-year-old has played 17 times to date and also had a temporary spell away last term at Aldershot Town in the fifth tier to boost his development.

The once-capped Jamaica international has a bright future in the game and the Addicks will hope he can continue getting plenty of game time with them.

Jones is no stranger to giving youngsters the opportunity to shine and both Kanu and Anderson will be pushing for more minutes as Charlton prepare to face table toppers Portsmouth this weekend.

The Addicks are 20th in the league and are a point above the drop zone. Cheltenham Town have two games in hand on them in 21st position though.