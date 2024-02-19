Watford youngster Jorge Hurtado has returned from his loan spell at Gillingham for assessment, as per a report by the Watford Observer.

Watford let the attacker join the League Two side on a loan deal until the end of the season on deadline day earlier this month.

Hurtado, 20, has since made three appearances for the Gills and has caught the eye.

However, his future with the Kent club is now up in the air after picking up a knee injury and the Watford Observer has reported that he is back with the Hornets now as they make checks on his condition.

Watford loan latest

Hurtado was getting regular game time at Gillingham and this setback is a blow for Stephen Clemence’s side as they look to get into the play-offs.

The Colombia youth international joined Watford in 2022 and has so far played once for the Championship side.

He rose up through the academy at Real Cartagena and went on to play 26 games in all competitions for the Categoría Primera B outfit in his native country, finding the net on four occasions.

Hurtado has spent time away from Vicarage Road at Independiente Medellín and New York Red Bulls since moving to England.

He was given the green light to link up with the Gills to get some more experience under his belt and the Hornets will now need to decide what to do with him.

Valerien Ismael’s side are aiming to reach the top six in the second tier this term and picked up a much needed 1-0 away win at bottom of the table Rotherham United last time out with Yaser Aprilla scoring the winner.

They are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Huddersfield Town.