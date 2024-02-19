Derby County secured a huge 1-0 victory on Saturday afternoon, getting the better of play-off chasing Stevenage thanks to a late Louie Sibley strike.

In what was a fairly even encounter, the defensive resilience of Derby County stood out over their performance in the final third. The attack struggled more without a recognised striker up top with James Collins sidelined.

Led by stand-in captain and summer signing Sonny Bradley, Paul Warne’s men recorded their second consecutive clean sheet and victory as they remained 2nd in the League One table. In the process, they stretched their lead on 3rd place Bolton Wanderers to three points after the Whites drew at home to Charlton Athletic.

Bradley’s start to life with the League One outfit had been far from exceptional, mainly being limited to substitute appearances following a below average beginning to his time at the club. However, he has stepped up massively in recent weeks and is now looking like the player Derby County supporters had initially thought they signed in the summer.

It is not just the fans who have been praising the 32-year-old as of late. Derbyshire Live reporter Leigh Curtis handed him an 8/10 rating after the Stevenage clash, the highest of any player, writing this:

“Made a vital goal line clearance in the first half and didn’t do too much wrong defensively. Derby’s problems stemmed from the final third having no focal point.”

Perhaps not too much emphasis on the importance of Bradley’s role against the Boro, but the rating itself proves the crucial part he played nonetheless.

Bradley’s resurgence could be key

With Rams boss Warne no stranger to adapting his formation, there will likely be plenty more occasions this season where Bradley’s input will have a big say. Eiran Cashin and Curtis Nelson have been the first choice centre-backs when utilising a back four, meaning the former Luton Town skipper has played the majority of his matches for Derby County in a back three.

Now at the business end of the season, results are certainly prioritised over performances. This means it is likely that Warne will opt for his defence-minded tactics a lot more in the final stretch – that would be good news for Bradley.

It may well be good news for the Rams, too, should the defender’s form continue. With his previous promotion-winning experience, Bradley who was once on the fringes of the starting XI could now have a huge say in the position that Warne’s men will finish in come May.