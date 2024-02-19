The72’s writers offer their Gillingham vs Stockport County prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Tuesday night.

Gillingham were beaten 1-0 away at Newport County in their latest League Two match. Will Evans scored the only goal of the game for their opponents in the second-half.

The Gills are sat in 11th place in the table. They are only a point outside the play-offs though and the race for the top seven in the fourth tier is really tight at the moment.

As for Stockport, they remain in 1st position but have lost their last two in a row. The Hatters were beaten 3-1 at home by Crewe Alexandra last Tuesday.

Dave Challinor’s side were then thumped 4-0 away at Tranmere Rovers over the weekend. They have the likes of Mansfield Town and Wrexham chasing them down right now.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Gillingham have been too inconsistent this season but are still in a strong position to get into the play-offs.

“They will be looking to bounce back from their loss at Newport County last time out and beat Stockport County 1-0 at Edgeley Park on the opening day of this campaign.

“Stockport have conceded seven goals in their last two games and they have crumbled. Nevertheless, they have a lot of quality in their ranks and I think they will still go up one way or another this term, even if they don’t win the title now.

“The Hatters will be like a wounded animal for this one and I can see them getting a draw.”

Gillingham vs Stockport County prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Two consecutive defeats are a cause for concern for Stockport County. Their patchy form means the chasing pack are still in hot pursuit and a drop into the play-off spots certainly isn’t out of the question if they can’t get back to their best.

“A clash with Gillingham presents a winnable game, but Stephen Clemence’s side are an unpredictable one. They’ve won one of their lsat six in the league but have shown an ability to grind out valuable wins before.

“If on their game, Stockport can certainly win this. After a quick turnaround though, I’m not convinced they will. I’ll say this ends level.”

Gillingham vs Stockport County prediction: 1-1