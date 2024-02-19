Southampton take on Hull City in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Southampton head into the game in confident mood after beating West Brom away 2-0 last time out. Ryan Fraser and David Brooks were on the scoresheet for them at the Hawthorns.

Hull, on the other hand, won 2-1 away at Huddersfield Town. Defender Jacob Greaves scored twice for the Tigers at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Liam Rosenior’s men are outside the Championship play-offs on goal difference.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, here is a look at five players who could dictate the game…

Stuart Armstrong

The experienced Scotsman has been a crucial player for Southampton over recent months. His know-how and quality in the middle of the park is invaluable for Russell Martin’s side and the club’s younger players will benefit from playing with him.

Adam Armstrong

He has scored 16 goals in all competitions already in this campaign. The 27-year-old, formerly of Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers, will be eager to add to his tally against Hull.

Jacob Greaves

The centre-back has had an impressive term for the Tigers and scored twice against Huddersfield over the weekend. He has played 200 games already in his career and is still only 23.

Jaden Philogene

He made the headlines last week after scoring a rabona goal away at Rotherham United on Tuesday. The highly-rated winger is a real handful for defenders and the Saints will need to keep him quiet if they are to pick up all three points here.

Abdülkadir Ömür

Hull signed the attacking midfielder from Trabzonspor on the final day of the January transfer window. He has looked sharp so far coming off the bench and got the assist for Greaves’ last-gasp dramatic winner against the Terriers.