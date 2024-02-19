Portsmouth picked up another impressive win at the weekend, dispatching of Reading 4-1 at Fratton Park to maintain a strong promotion in the promotion race.

Portsmouth have now won four League One games in a row, and it’s the third three points they’ve secured in fairly convincing fashion. In this run, Northampton Town have also been beaten 4-1 while the Cambridge United tie ended in a 3-1 Pompey win.

In this run, new signing Callum Lang has quickly become a firm favourite. After netting off the bench in his debut vs Oxford United, he would start the next game against the Cobblers, providing a goal and an assist. He was benched for the midweek game against Cambridge but was back in the XI against Reading, and the move to start him was fully justified.

Lang was on the scoresheet once again, taking his tally to three goals and an assist in five appearances for Portsmouth.

Be it out on the right or in behind the no.9, Lang has quickly become part of John Mousinho’s flourishing attack. Pompey are contending with plenty of injuries but with front four Lang, Paddy Lane, Abu Kamara and Colby Bishop in such strong form, they look to have found another level, and that could be crucial in the title race.

The fight for top spot

Having sat top of the League One table for so long, Portsmouth will want to win the title. At the very least, automatic promotion will feel like a must. Their long stint at the top is a reason behind that, but so is the winter business done at Fratton Park.

Fees were paid for Owen Moxon, Tom McIntyre and Lang, so no questions can be asked of the club hierarchy’s ambitions and backing of Mousinho. And early on into his Pompey career, Lang has already justified the outlay for his services.

He’s added a dangerous dimension to the attack since joining from Wigan Athletic and if he can continue such form and help inspire Portsmouth to promotion, the club could look back on that deal as one that served as a bit of a turning point. Lang looks to have levelled up the club’s attack, and long may it continue in the fight for Championship football.

Portsmouth have played more games than any other side in the promotion race. However, they’re now six points clear at the top of the table and nine points ahead of 3rd placed Bolton Wanderers.