Portsmouth are sitting in a strong position at the top of the League One table. They still have a lot of work to do in the race for a rise to the Championship, but on their current trajectory, Pompey could finally return to the second-tier of English football.

Fantastic recruitment and inspired management has seen the Hampshire outfit embark on an impressive season. And, despite the focus on the current priority, those behind the scenes at Fratton Park will have eyes on future transfer targets.

Now, it has been claimed that one name on their list is midfielder Marc Leonard.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed another strong loan spell away from Brighton & Hove Albion with Northampton Town and Portsmouth are keen on reviving their interest. Writing for Football Transfers, reporter Jacque Talbot states Pompey were keen last summer but Leonard penned a new deal with Brighton, meaning a permanent swoop was ruled out.

They will try again in the summer, but there is also interest from Championship, Scottish Premiership and European clubs.

An ideal move for Leonard?

Of course, Leonard’s future will depend on what parent club Brighton have planned. However, a Portsmouth move could be ideal.

If John Mousinho’s side are to win promotion from League One, a move to Fratton Park would offer the Scot a chance to prove himself up a league in the Championship. Furthermore, he’d be a player for the long-term who is already capable of slotting into the side ahead of some of Pompey’s existing options.

The rival interest could make the pursuit for his signature a tricky one but after another strong season with Northampton Town, a step up surely awaits Leonard. If Portsmouth can offer that, they could be in a good position to strike a deal in the summer transfer window.