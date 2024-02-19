‘A good fight’ – Plymouth Argyle vs West Brom prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Plymouth Argyle vs West Brom prediction ahead of their Championship clash on Tuesday evening.

Plymouth Argyle head into this midweek encounter following a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Leeds United. Wilfried Gnonto and Georginio Rutter scored either side of the break to condemn Argyle to a fourth consecutive game without victory.

Defeat for Ian Foster’s side left them 16th in the Championship table, five points above the relegation zone with 14 games left to go in their first season back in the Championship since 2010.

West Brom also fell to a 2-0 defeat on home soil at the weekend as Southampton left the Hawthorns with all three points. Ryan Fraser and David Brooks got the goals for the Saints as the Baggies remained in 5th spot.

Carlos Corberan’s men are now just one point clear of 7th place, although do boast a game in hand on most of those below them which they will be hoping to win tomorrow evening at Home Park Stadium.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“This is an equally important game for both sides, with Argyle needing a win to firm up their survival hopes and West Brom eyeing a victory to strengthen their grip on a play-off spot.

“The Baggies’ form has been up and down as of late, but Corberan is a great leader and his squad undoubtedly possess the talent needed to finish in the top six.

“I can see both sides scoring in this encounter, though ultimately I think it will be the away side who come up trumps.

“Plymouth certainly won’t be pushovers and I expect them to put up a good fight against West Brom, however, I am predicting a narrow away win on this occasion.”

Plymouth Argyle vs West Brom prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“I can see this one ending level. West Brom certainly have the advantage in terms of the strength of their squad but with no wins in four away games, Home Park is going to be a tough place for them to get a valuable win.

“Plymouth’s run of one win in five home Championship games has seen their imperious record on their own patch weaken somewhat. I do think they’ll be good value for a point here, perhaps settling any concerns somewhat amid a tricky run.

“I’ll go for a 1-1 draw, though I wouldn’t be surprised if the Baggies claimed an important three points.”

Plymouth Argyle vs West Brom prediction: 1-1