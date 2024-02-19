Bolton Wanderers sold Dapo Afolayan to FC St. Pauli in January last year in a move that raised eyebrows among their supporters.

Bolton Wanderers gave the attacker the green light to move to the German second tier on a permanent basis for a new challenge in his career.

Afolayan, 26, was a key player during his time with the Trotters and scored 20 goals in 80 games before heading overseas.

Ian Evatt’s side received a fee in the region of £500,000 for his signature, as per The Bolton News.

The Londoner, who played for West Ham before his Bolton switch in 2021, scored three goals during his first six months in Hamburg as St. Pauli finished 5th last year.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Former Bolton Wanderers favourite on course for promotion

Afolayan has since chipped in five goals so far in this campaign and scored the winner in their latest fixture at home to Eintracht Braunschweig as they ran out 1-0 winners.

Fabian Hürzeler’s side are flying this term and are top of the table. They have lost only once in their 22 games and are three points above Holstein Kiel in second.

The top two teams go up from the Bundesliga.2 automatically and then 3rd place play a two-legged play-off game against 16th in the Bundesliga for a place in the top flight.

St. Pauli, whose fans are known for their left-wing politics, are seven points above rivals Hamburg in 3rd with only 12 matches left to play.

They haven’t played in the top league since 2011 and Afolayan could help them gain a historic promotion this season if they can continue their form.

He isn’t the only former Football League player on the books at Millerntor-Stadion these days. Former Burton Albion and Hull City midfielder Jackson Irvine is their captain, whilst ex-Norwich City, Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic winger Danel Sinani moved there last summer.

They also have Crystal Palace winger Scott Banks on loan after he spent time at Bradford City in League Two.

Afolayan’s decision to move to Germany may well pay off soon if St. Pauli can get over the line and into the Bundesliga. Dates against Harry Kane and Bayern Munich and Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen could be on the cards for him later this year.