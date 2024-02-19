Plymouth Argyle boss Ian Foster has confirmed Michael Cooper was ‘pencilled in’ for his return to full training today after recovering from his injury.

Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Cooper has had a tough year-or-so with injuries. He missed the last few months of the Pilgrims’ promotion-winning campaign and the start of the 2023/24 season through an ACL injury.

Then, after nine Championship games back in the team, the 24-year-old was cast to the sidelines with a new knee ligament injury. Cooper has been on the recovery path since with Conor Hazard stepping into the starting role since mid-December.

Now though, a promising update has emerged on the future return of the Argyle academy graduate.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Plymouth Argyle boss Foster has confirmed today was ‘pencilled in’ as Cooper’s return date. While a full training session was not on for any players before tomorrow’s clash with West Brom, he is now fit to return to regular sessions with the other goalkeepers.

“Michael has been training with the goalkeepers now for a period,” Foster said.

“He’s ready to come back into full training today – although today is not full training. That’s the difficulty Michael has got in this moment, with the high volume of games it’s difficult to get the sessions he probably needs, but today was pencilled in as his full return to training.”

The return to full fitness

With Cooper now ready to return to full training, the focus now turns to getting him match-ready. That’s another challenge for Plymouth Argyle, as they’ll know they have to be careful after two ligament injuries in quick succession.

Having him back will be such a boost though. Stand-in ‘keeper Hazard has fared well for the most part but prior to injury, Cooper looked like one of the standout young goalkeepers in the EFL. Injury has slowed his progress, but a successful return to fitness and form will quickly remind everyone just what he’s capable of.

When he is back in the starting XI, he’ll be keen to play an influential role in keeping the club in the Championship. Plymouth Argyle are in a decent position to maintain their second-tier status as it stands, though they’re only five points off the drop despite sitting 16th in the Championship table.