Norwich City recorded an emphatic 4-1 victory at Carrow Road on Saturday, easily dispatching of Cardiff City to remain firmly in the race for the play-offs.

Norwich City initially found themselves behind after Jamilu Collins’ opener for the Bluebirds, but Josh Sargent and Gabriel Sara turned the game around before the break. Sargent added another to his tally in the second half and Christian Fassnacht then rounded off the scoring to secure a well deserved three points.

There were plenty of top performances across the board for the Canaries, as you might expect after a victory of that nature. However, one player who certainly grabbed the headlines more than the rest was goalscorer Sargent.

The USA international took his season total up to 10 goals at the weekend, a mightily impressive number considering he has made just 15 appearances due to an injury which had kept him out for a huge bulk of the season.

The 23-year-old will no doubt be a crucial player for Norwich City over the run in and after his weekend performance, Pink Un reporter Paddy Davitt was full of praise for the striker. Handing him a 9/10 rating, he wrote:

“On another day he definitely walks off the pitch with the matchball. A goal in each half to continue his prolific league scoring record this season. But denied by Phillips’ goal line clearance three minutes in.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Sargent’s key return

It cannot be underestimated just how crucial the return of Sargent has been for Norwich City, with the American’s contribution this season directly dragging Wagner’s side up the Championship table.

With an assist alongside his 10 goals, the Canaries have lost just two of their last nine games that the centre-forward has been involved in. One of those was a 1-0 defeat to Millwall in which he played just 12 minutes, and the other was a 1-0 defeat to automatic promotion chasing Leeds United.

In the nine games that Sargent has been back in the squad, he has hit the back of the net seven times and been a huge part of Norwich’s rise from 12th to 7th in the Championship. They are now only outside of the top six on goal difference.

He may well be the man to guide Wagner’s men into the play-off spots come May.