Sheffield Wednesday have seen new signing Ike Ugbo net three goals in his last three games as his popularity grows among the Hillsborough faithful.

Sheffield Wednesday recruited striker Ugbo in the January transfer window. Parent club ESTAC Troyes cut short his spell with Championship rivals Cardiff City to send him to Hillsborough, and the move is certainly paying off at this early stage.

Four goals in 22 games for the Bluebirds didn’t exactly mark the most prolific of loan spells. However, three goals in seven for the Owls including – all of which have come in his last three league games – has made for an encouraging start to life in S6.

Ugbo was on the scoresheet in a huge 2-0 win over relegation rivals Millwall at the weekend. His goals and endeavour have quickly endeared him to the Wednesday faithful too, whose pretty unique chant emphasises how he’s quickly become a popular figure at his new club.

The early signs for Ugbo are good, and he could prove pivotal over the remainder of the season.

Inspiring survival?

Sheffield Wednesday have been right in the relegation fight all season. Danny Rohl has worked wonders to claw back some hope after Xisco Munoz’s disastrous spell, but still the Owls remain four points from safety and 23rd in the Championship table.

Despite some vast improvements and impressive results under Rohl, it’s still very much an uphill battle for Wednesday. However, the emergence of Ugbo as a new talisman could just inspire the club to an unlikely rise out the bottom three. Many of those threatened with a drop to League One are lacking a regular goalscorer, but the Owls may have found one in Ugbo.

His movement and smart positioning sees him pick up fruitful areas in front of goal and with lively attackers like Ian Poveda, Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba, chances are arising for him to convert. If this can be maintained, Wednesday’s goalscoring could increase, along with their chances of survival.

The likes of Millwall, Huddersfield Town, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers have all been dragged right into the reckoning towards the bottom of the table. In fact, the concerning slide of Ugbo’s former club Cardiff City could even see them come into the conversation, although 40 points from 32 games should mean they’re in a comfortable enough spot despite only eight points separating them and 22nd.

Nevertheless, with Rohl at the helm and new stars like Ugbo emerging, a glimmer of hope remains for Sheffield Wednesday. The fight is far from over as they battle against the odds to retain their Championship status.