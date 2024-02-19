‘Going to cost them’ – MK Dons vs Wrexham prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their MK Dons vs Wrexham prediction ahead of their League Two clash on Tuesday evening.

MK Dons head into this midweek encounter with Wrexham off the back of a 2-1 victory away from home over Swindon Town. An early brace from Stephen Wearne on his full league debut for the club was enough to wrap up all three points despite a late effort from Charlie Austin that halved the deficit.

Mike Williamson’s men have recorded four wins from their last seven, losing the other three, and sit 5th in the League Two table despite inconsistency in their results. The Dons are currently four points off the automatic promotion spots, and seven points clear of 8th place.

Wrexham, on the other hand, occupy the final automatic promotion spot as it stands. They sit 3rd in League Two after their 1-0 victory over Notts County on Saturday.

Veteran striker Steven Fletcher put the Red Dragons ahead in the 20th minute and Phil Parkinson’s men held on for a vital victory over their National League title rivals of last season. They are three points off top of the table with a game in hand as they look to secure back-to-back promotions.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“MK Dons look as though they are bound to finish in a play-off spot this season, and on home soil may fancy their chances against a Wrexham side who, despite their league position, have endured up and down form themselves as of late.

“The reverse fixture was an eight-goal thriller back in August on the opening day of the 2023/24 fourth tier season, which saw the Dons run out 5-3 winners at the Racecourse Ground. They will no doubt be eyeing a league double over the Red Dragons on Tuesday.

“Wrexham certainly won’t provide an easy tie for Williamson’s men and will be aiming to avoid a repeat of their last meeting. Their quality in the attacking third could prove crucial.

“I sense goals on Tuesday, maybe not quite as many as the last time these two sides met, but I think MK Dons could prevail again here.”

MK Dons vs Wrexham prediction: 3-2

James Ray

“MK Dons will be looking to control Wrexham on home turf and given the visitors’ poor away record, I think Mike Williamson’s side are in with a good chance of claiming three points. Prior to a win over a lowly Sutton United, Wrexham had lost three in a row on the road.

“With MK boasting such a strong home record, they could pick up a big win here.

“There’s no hiding that Wrexham have the attacking threat to hurt MK Dons but I just think their struggles on the road are going to cost them again. I’ll say this ends 2-1 to the hosts.”

MK Dons vs Wrexham prediction: 2-1