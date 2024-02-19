The72’s writers offer their Southampton vs Hull City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday.

Southampton head into their upcoming Championship clash on the back of their 2-0 away win at West Brom last time out. Ryan Fraser and David Brooks were on the scoresheet for them at the Hawthorns.

Russell Martin’s side are currently sat in 3rd in the table as they eye promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking. They are two points behind 2nd place Leeds United.

As for Hull, they have won their last two games on the spin. They beat Rotherham United 2-1 last Tuesday before winning by the same scoreline against Huddersfield Town over the weekend.

Jacob Greaves scored twice at the John Smith’s Stadium to earn his side all three points. The Tigers are only outside the play-offs on goal difference.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“This is an important game for both sides. Southampton will rise back into the top two with a win, whilst Hull City would go into the play-offs if they were to pick up all three points.

“The Saints returned to winning ways against West Brom but the fact they lost 3-1 to Bristol City in their game before that shows they are beatable.

“Hull have won their last two matches but have never won three in a row under Liam Rosenior. I think the Tigers will be tricky opponents for Russell Martin’s and the likes of Jaden Philogene and Fabio Carvalho could cause them problems.

“However, I think in the end the hosts might just edge it.”

Southampton vs Hull City prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“This is definitely a game that could see Southampton drop points. Hull City have proven how dangerous they can be going forward and when they need to fight, they can pull something out the fire.

“The Huddersfield win showed that. Just when the points looked to have been dropped, Jacob Greaves popped up with his second to send the away end into bedlam. That type of victory can help build serious momentum, it’s just a shame someone as strong as Southampton is up next.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if the visitors can get something from this but with Southampton so strong at home, I’ll be going for a Saints win.”

Southampton vs Hull City prediction: 2-1