Middlesbrough have seen Hayden Hackney become a vital player over the past two seasons, and his success has not gone unnoticed in the Premier League.

Middlesbrough saw Hackney make a first-team spot his own in the early stages of last season. His first Championship appearance of the 2022/23 season came after 13 games and since then, he’s barely relinquished his spot in Michael Carrick’s side.

Hackney has now played 69 times for Boro, managing five goals and six assists in the process. The 21-year-old has broken into the England setup and U21s level and looks like a player destined for a future at the top.

Unsurprisingly, this ability has not gone unnoticed. Speculation is just about constant and over the weekend, The Sun reported that West Ham were eyeing a summer move for the Middlesbrough star as they line up long-term replacements for Manchester City loanee and England international Kalvin Phillips.

The long-term interest in Hackney means Boro have ample time to identify targets in case he was to leave. One man they must have on their radar is Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United.

Another Posh star heading for the top

By now, it’s been widely documented that Peterborough United have a penchant for picking up talented youngsters and selling them on for healthy profits. The most recent example of this is their late winter sale of Ephron Mason-Clark to Coventry City for £4.25m, with the forward loaned back for the rest of the season.

Cypriot international Kyprianou certainly has the ability to make a similar step up. He’s a tall, rangy defensive midfielder who boasts a fantastic ability when it comes to progressing the ball from deep. The 22-year-old has the passing range and vision to play it out while also possessing the agility and composure to turn out and carry the ball forward himself, aided by his tall and strong frame.

He’s just as comfortable as a no.8 as he is in defensive midfield. Not only that, the Posh star can play at centre-back, making two of his three Cyprus starts in the backline.

Kyprianou seems to go under the radar somewhat at London Road. With Ronnie Edwards at the back and the stars in attack, him and midfield partner Archie Collins get through a lot of vital work. Posh will want to retain that partnership, but clubs will surely be watching.

Middlesbrough must be among those to eye Kyprianou amid further admiring glances drawn by Hackney. He’s proven himself in League One and looks to have the physical and technical attributes to manage a deserved step up after two years at Peterborough United.